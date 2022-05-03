Short Interest in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Drops By 19.3%

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,600 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the March 31st total of 227,500 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

GIC traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $30.67. 25 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.17. Global Industrial has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $45.21.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.00 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 50.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global Industrial by 25.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 275,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 56,064 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Global Industrial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in Global Industrial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Global Industrial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 49,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

