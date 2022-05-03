Short Interest in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Rises By 25.4%

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the March 31st total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $210.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.62 and its 200 day moving average is $247.77. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $199.76 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.64.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

