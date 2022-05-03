Short Interest in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Increases By 25.9%

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 844,600 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the March 31st total of 671,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $865,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Hub Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $72.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $87.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Hub Group will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

