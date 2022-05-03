Short Interest in Humanco Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCOW) Drops By 19.9%

Humanco Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ HMCOW remained flat at $$0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. Humanco Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.40.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Humanco Acquisition (HMCOW)
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Humanco Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanco Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.