Short Interest in Humanco Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCOW) Drops By 19.9%

Humanco Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HMCOW remained flat at $$0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. Humanco Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

