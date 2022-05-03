Short Interest in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Drops By 19.8%

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HYW stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,227. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02. Hywin has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

Get Hywin alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hywin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, and equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hywin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hywin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.