Short Interest in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Rises By 26.1%

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,200 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

NASDAQ:INDT opened at $72.11 on Tuesday. INDUS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $60.77 and a 52-week high of $82.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.77. The company has a market capitalization of $734.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.89%.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

In other INDUS Realty Trust news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 50,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,792,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 153,330 shares of company stock worth $11,485,388. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

