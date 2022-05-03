Short Interest in Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB) Increases By 25.3%

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.8 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.10% of Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of USLB opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.139 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

