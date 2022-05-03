Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Declines By 20.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PSCC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $93.33 and a 12 month high of $112.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

