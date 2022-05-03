Short Interest in Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Expands By 21.9%

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IONKF remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Ionic Brands has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.
Ionic Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
