Short Interest in Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Expands By 21.9%

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IONKF remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Ionic Brands has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Ionic Brands Corp., through its subsidiaries, extracts, manufactures, brands, and distributes cannabis consumables and concentrate extract products in Washington and Oregon. The company provides cannabis oils and concentrates, infusions, and distillates; vaporizers; and hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc.

