Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Declines By 19.7%

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,330,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 10,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,757,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $92.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.29. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $90.31 and a 1 year high of $107.46.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,214,000 after acquiring an additional 901,529 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,261,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,377,000 after buying an additional 652,300 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,970,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,039.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,138,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,206,000 after buying an additional 2,038,492 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.