Short Interest in Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Decreases By 18.9%

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,174,600 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 1,447,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Shares of Jervois Global stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Jervois Global has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.
Jervois Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
