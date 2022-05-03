Short Interest in Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Decreases By 18.9%

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,174,600 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 1,447,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of Jervois Global stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Jervois Global has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.

Get Jervois Global alerts:

Jervois Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jervois Global Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Finland, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho; and the Nico Young nickel-cobalt deposits in New South Wales.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.