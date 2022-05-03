Short Interest in Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Drops By 18.5%

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 263.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KXSCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.22.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Shares of KXSCF stock opened at $110.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.58. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of $107.02 and a 12 month high of $180.40.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.