Short Interest in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Drops By 20.5%

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 12,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 76,207 shares of company stock worth $417,945. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 80,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,218,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,560,000 after purchasing an additional 301,118 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KFS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.82. Kingsway Financial Services has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.44.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 167.08%. The company had revenue of $26.79 million during the quarter.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

