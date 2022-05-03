Short Interest in Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Decreases By 19.4%

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the March 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 170.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NSKFF remained flat at $$44.13 on Tuesday. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.48.

Get Kongsberg Gruppen ASA alerts:

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments, Kongsberg Maritime (KM), and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace(KDA), and Kongsberg Digital (KDI). The KM segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.