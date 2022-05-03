Short Interest in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Increases By 26.1%

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $360.84 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $278.00 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $341.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.91. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,240,000 after buying an additional 153,852 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,161,400,000 after acquiring an additional 46,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $764,524,000 after purchasing an additional 120,341 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

