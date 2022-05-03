Short Interest in Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Expands By 24.3%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

LMGDF stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. Lumina Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69.

Get Lumina Gold alerts:

Lumina Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.