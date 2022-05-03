Short Interest in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Drops By 19.4%

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the March 31st total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MGA shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Magna International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on Magna International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

NYSE MGA traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,304. Magna International has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.18 and a 200 day moving average of $75.10.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 348,205 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after acquiring an additional 252,299 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Magna International by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,136,000 after acquiring an additional 228,950 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 309,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,318,000 after purchasing an additional 177,475 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 680,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after purchasing an additional 166,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

