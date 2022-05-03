Short Interest in Nampak Limited (OTCMKTS:NPKLY) Drops By 20.0%

Nampak Limited (OTCMKTS:NPKLY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPKLY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.14. 178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554. Nampak has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24.

Nampak Limited manufactures and sells metal, plastic, and paper packaging products in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company offers HDPE and PET bottles and jars, plastic closures, tubes, and crates and drums for the fruit juice, dairy, carbonated soft drink, water, alcoholic beverage, bakery, agriculture, chemical, petroleum, personal care, and household markets.

