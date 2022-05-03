Short Interest in NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Expands By 23.6%

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,600 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the March 31st total of 569,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NAOV traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.68. 107,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,320. NanoVibronix has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAOV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NanoVibronix in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in NanoVibronix in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in NanoVibronix in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NanoVibronix in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in NanoVibronix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

