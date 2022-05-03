Short Interest in NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Grows By 21.5%

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,647,700 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 1,356,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16,477.0 days.

NEXOF remained flat at $$22.55 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47. NEXON has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $34.33.

Get NEXON alerts:

About NEXON (Get Rating)

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. It offers approximately 60 online games in 190 countries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.