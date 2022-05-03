Short Interest in Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Decreases By 21.4%

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,244,500 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 1,582,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,555.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDXF traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.84. 156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54. Nordex has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $29.69.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from €18.00 ($18.95) to €19.50 ($20.53) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

