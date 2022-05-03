Short Interest in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Drops By 19.8%

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 842,600 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 334,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:TLK traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $33.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLK. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 9.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DBS Vickers cut Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 4,600.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

