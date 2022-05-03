Short Interest in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Drops By 19.8%

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 3,790,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 871,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of NYSE PRMW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.49. 7,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,346. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -722.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,400.00%.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

In other Primo Water news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook bought 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter worth approximately $4,509,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Primo Water by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 82,532 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,445,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Primo Water by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 597,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 148,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 253,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 67,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

