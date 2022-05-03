Short Interest in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Declines By 18.4%

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $74.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PVH will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.13%.

PVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PVH by 73.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 2,076.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

