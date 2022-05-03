Short Interest in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Decreases By 20.2%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 698,100 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 874,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 569,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

RADA traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.40. 2,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.99 million, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.34. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $31.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RADA Electronic Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 12.0% during the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,861,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,937,000 after purchasing an additional 199,743 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 30.3% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 193,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 51,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

