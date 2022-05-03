Short Interest in Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Drops By 20.1%

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 153,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

SGLDF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 262,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,995. Sabre Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

