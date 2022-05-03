Short Interest in Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Drops By 20.1%

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 153,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
SGLDF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 262,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,995. Sabre Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.
Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sabre Gold Mines (SGLDF)
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.