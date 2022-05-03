Short Interest in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Decreases By 19.7%

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,559.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,995. The company has a market cap of $519.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.15 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 52.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

