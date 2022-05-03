Short Interest in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Expands By 25.4%

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 581,900 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the March 31st total of 464,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 140,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

SCHL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scholastic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SCHL opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.92. Scholastic has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth about $3,079,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 578,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after purchasing an additional 93,497 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 3rd quarter worth about $496,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 181,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

