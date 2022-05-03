Short Interest in SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Drops By 18.6%

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SCSKF stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11. SCSK has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $22.28.

SCSK Company Profile

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company's Manufacturing & Telecommunication Systems Business segment offers IT solutions comprising core systems, manufacturing and information management systems, supply chain management (SCM), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for manufacturing, communication, and energy industries.

