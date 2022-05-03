Short Interest in SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Drops By 18.6%

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of SCSKF stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11. SCSK has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $22.28.
SCSK Company Profile (Get Rating)
