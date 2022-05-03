Short Interest in Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) Drops By 22.0%

Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CNYCF stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. Searchlight Resources has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.11.
About Searchlight Resources (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Searchlight Resources (CNYCF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Searchlight Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Searchlight Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.