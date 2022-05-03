Short Interest in Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) Drops By 22.0%

Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CNYCF stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. Searchlight Resources has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.11.

About Searchlight Resources

Searchlight Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, cobalt, gold, vanadium, nickel, and uranium deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company holds interests in the Bootleg Lake gold property located near Creighton, Saskatchewan; the Duddridge Lake property situated to the northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan; and the Cameron cobalt property located in the north of North Bay, Ontario.

