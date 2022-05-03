Short Interest in Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Expands By 22.8%

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Secom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

SOMLY stock opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. Secom has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.22.

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

