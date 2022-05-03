Short Interest in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Expands By 24.7%

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 355,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SREV stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. ServiceSource International has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23.

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $55.80 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 37,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $41,721.57. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,978,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,286,675.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 410,278 shares of company stock valued at $515,135 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ServiceSource International during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ServiceSource International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ServiceSource International during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in ServiceSource International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceSource International by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 57,391 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SREV shares. TheStreet upgraded ServiceSource International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceSource International in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ServiceSource International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.