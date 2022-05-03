Short Interest in Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Decreases By 20.4%

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

SMSMY opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45. Sims has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.1293 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

