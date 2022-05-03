Short Interest in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Drops By 19.6%

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRLP. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sprague Resources by 62.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprague Resources stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.87. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,006. Sprague Resources has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $29.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31.

Sprague Resources ( NYSE:SRLP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 542.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -71.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on SRLP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sprague Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

