Short Interest in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Increases By 25.0%

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,300 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 350,600 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 582.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in StarTek in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in StarTek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in StarTek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in StarTek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Get StarTek alerts:

NYSE:SRT opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $153.44 million, a PE ratio of 127.04 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70.

StarTek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. StarTek had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $178.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that StarTek will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StarTek in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

StarTek Company Profile (Get Rating)

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.