Short Interest in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Declines By 21.3%

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 159,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

STCN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.68. Steel Connect has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 266.60% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $120.64 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STCN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Steel Connect by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,040,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 19,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Connect during the third quarter worth $132,000. Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in Steel Connect by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 115,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Connect during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Steel Connect by 1,255.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 157,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Steel Connect Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, and internationally. The company provides data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.