Short Interest in Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW) Declines By 19.2%

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of STRNW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,978. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.65.

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

