Short Interest in Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW) Declines By 19.2%

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of STRNW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,978. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.65.
About Stran & Company, Inc.
