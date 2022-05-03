Short Interest in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Grows By 22.0%

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Shares of SYNA stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,308. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $114.05 and a 12 month high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.67. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Synaptics from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.43.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

