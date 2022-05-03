Short Interest in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Grows By 22.0%

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.
Shares of SYNA stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,308. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $114.05 and a 12 month high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.67. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.34.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Synaptics from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.43.
About Synaptics
Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
