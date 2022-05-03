Short Interest in Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Declines By 20.7%

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,400 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 367,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Synaptogenix in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Synaptogenix alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SNPX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,121. Synaptogenix has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74.

About Synaptogenix (Get Rating)

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C disease.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.