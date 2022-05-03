Short Interest in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Rises By 23.0%

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the third quarter worth $19,426,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 57.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 506,616 shares during the period. Towerview LLC grew its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,275,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 91,748 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,221,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 533,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 0.6% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMKR traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. 17,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,838. Tastemaker Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

