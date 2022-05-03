Short Interest in TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Increases By 24.1%

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 8,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBC opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. TC Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TC Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $1,152,000. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

