Short Interest in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Drops By 21.6%

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in The Dixie Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 62,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 46,955 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53.

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 0.44%.

DXYN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The Dixie Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

