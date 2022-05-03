Short Interest in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Expands By 25.9%

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the March 31st total of 3,700,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

PNC stock opened at $167.54 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $164.10 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.63 and its 200-day moving average is $199.00. The firm has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

