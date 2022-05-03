Short Interest in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Grows By 25.1%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the March 31st total of 4,030,000 shares. Approximately 13.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 848,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMST shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TimkenSteel stock opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $911.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.86. TimkenSteel has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TimkenSteel will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About TimkenSteel (Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.