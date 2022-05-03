Short Interest in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Grows By 25.1%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the March 31st total of 4,030,000 shares. Approximately 13.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 848,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.
Several equities analysts recently commented on TMST shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TimkenSteel will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.
About TimkenSteel (Get Rating)
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TimkenSteel (TMST)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.