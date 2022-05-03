Short Interest in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Declines By 18.4%

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKOMY opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.25. Tokio Marine has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $63.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.42.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tokio Marine will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tokio Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

