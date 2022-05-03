Short Interest in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Decreases By 21.4%

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ ULBI opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.05%.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 54,900 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $243,756.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 57,930 shares of company stock worth $259,213. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULBI. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 901,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 458,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 101,747 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 34,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ultralife by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ultralife by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

ULBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

