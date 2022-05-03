Short Interest in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Increases By 25.7%

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the March 31st total of 3,030,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 885,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSA opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. Vacasa has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.47.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vacasa will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vacasa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vacasa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCSA. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth $519,780,000. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,920,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth about $28,831,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,777,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

