Short Interest in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Grows By 25.0%

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vitru stock. Compass Group LLC increased its holdings in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,327,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Vitru comprises approximately 12.3% of Compass Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Compass Group LLC owned about 9.89% of Vitru worth $37,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vitru stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.13 million, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.11. Vitru has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.74 million during the quarter. Vitru had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 11.05%. Equities analysts expect that Vitru will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

