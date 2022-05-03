Short Interest in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Increases By 25.0%

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,993 shares in the last quarter.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund stock opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $47.68.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.