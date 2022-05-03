Short Interest in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Declines By 18.8%

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 883,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on MAPS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WM Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAPS. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in WM Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in WM Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WM Technology by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in WM Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Technology stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06. WM Technology has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $22.24.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million. Research analysts expect that WM Technology will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

